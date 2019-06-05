Spice Girls in Sunderland: What will the weather be like for group's Stadium of Light show?

There is now just one day to go until the Spice Girls grace the stage at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

Ahead of the big show, we have taken a look at Thursday’s weather forecast to help you decide if you to incorporate a rain coat and umbrella into your gig attire.

The Spice Girls launch their Spice World tour at Croke Park in Dublin. Picture: Andrew Timms/PA Wire

And it’s good news.

Met Office forecasters say there are some light showers forecast for Thursday – but they should all be done and dusted by the time the girls take to the stage.

If you’re heading down to the Stadium before the main doors open at 5pm, expect to see some rain from 3pm until 6pm.

Temperatures will be between 13°C and 16°C throughout the day, with sunny spells and a bit of cloud on the agenda.

Current forecast predicts that the sun will be shining at 9pm until sunset at around 9.40pm.

The Spice Girls are expected to take to the stage at around 8.30pm and perform for two hours.