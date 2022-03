To celebrate the start of the new season, we asked our readers to share their favourite spring pictures to help bring some sunshine to the week.

From the first lambs of 2022 to the blooming daffodils and crocuses, the North East has certainly been enjoying some springtime vibes with milder temperatures and a spot of sunsihne over recent days.

Thank you to everyone who contibuted a photograph for our round-up. Here are some of the highlights.

1. Little flower Archie is ready to welcome in spring with some daffodils. Photo: Kirsty McNicoll

2. Soft pink One of the most wonderful things about spring is seeing the flowers come into bloom. Photo: Diane Girdwood

3. Beach day Esme Rose Swinhoe enjoying the sea air! Photo: Sami Swinhoe

4. In the pink! A clear spring day with some blooming flowers and blue sky. Photo: Georgia Williams