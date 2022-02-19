Storm Eunice aftermath: North East recovers from high winds as families deal with damage and disruption

The weather system brought strong gusts across the region, with snow on higher ground, as Met Office forecasters issued a Yellow warning for the North East.

While the alert has now been lifted, more high winds are expected throughout the weekend.

Storm Eunice brought damage to buildings, as well as disruption to road, rail, air and ferry services.

A closure in Sunderland's Fawcett Street in the aftermath of Storm Eunice.