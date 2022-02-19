Storm Eunice aftermath: North East recovers from high winds as families deal with damage and disruption
High winds from Storm Eunice had an impact across the North East on Friday, February 18.
The weather system brought strong gusts across the region, with snow on higher ground, as Met Office forecasters issued a Yellow warning for the North East.
While the alert has now been lifted, more high winds are expected throughout the weekend.
Storm Eunice brought damage to buildings, as well as disruption to road, rail, air and ferry services.
Families and businesses are continuing to deal with the impact on Saturday (February 19). Scroll down for updates.
Storm Eunice aftermath: Region recovers from impact of high winds
Last updated: Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 10:19
- Families and businesses deal with damage and disruption from Storm Eunice
- Strong winds still expected throughout the weekend
- Met Office forecasts Storm Franklin - but will it hit in the North East?
❓ Where are there weather warning today ❓
While the North East does not have any warnings today, we can still expect some windy weather! The Met Office maps out how Saturday will look.
⚠️ Closure
The cordon in Fawcett Street, Sunderland, on Saturday morning. A reminder that the closure is expected to remain in place until at least Monday, at present.
Our photographer Kevin Brady went along for a look.
Destruction
Damage to a tree in Shrewsbury Crescent in Sunderland on Saturday morning.
Road closure update for Sunderland
Part of Fawcett Street in Sunderland remains closed due to building damage caused by Storm Eunice. Here’s an update issued by Sunderland City Council on Saturday morning.
What does the forecast have in store today?
Here’s what the Met Office has to tell us about Saturday.