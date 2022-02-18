Storm Eunice LIVE: A glimpse of blue sky but Met Office says worst is yet to come
Storm Eunice has swept into the North East.
The weather system has brought strong winds across the region and snow on higher ground.
Travel conditions were treacherous in County Durham this morning, Friday, February 18.
Cloud cover has eased during the day but the Met Office forecast says high winds are set to peak around teatime.
A yellow weather warning remains in place until 6pm today and there are set to be more high winds over the weekend.
The Met Office is warning of damage to trees and buildings, as well as disruption to road, rail, air and ferry services.
However, the region is set to miss the worst of the bad weather, with rare red warnings in place for the South East and South West and southern Wales.
Last updated: Friday, 18 February, 2022, 15:03
- Storm Eunice is set to bring heavy rain and high winds to the North East.
- NUFC put contingency plans in place ahead of West Ham clash
- Video shows roof torn off London’s O2 Arena
Red weather warnings are no longer in place for the south of England but the Met Office says Eunice isn't finished yet.
Eunice is certainly making her presence felt - but when are the winds set to reach their strongest in South Tyneside?
Nothing gets in the way of walking the dog.
Our photographer spotted these hardy souls braving the elements at the ‘Conversation Piece’ sculpture in South Shields.
They might wobble, but they don’t fall down.
Storm Eunice has ripped the roof off London’s 02 Arena.
The arena - in Greenwich - was originally the Millennium Dome.
Video footage reveals a gaping hole in the dome’s roof.
Network Rail has shared some pictures of the impact of Storm Eunice across the network.
Overhead lines on the East Coast Mainline have been repaired - but the line is still shut due to debris.
The wet weather isn’t all bad news.
Our photographer Stu Norton spotted this rainbow off Roker beach this afternoon.
And is that...blue sky?
The Highways Agency is urging motorists not to call in except in an emergency.
The agency says its call centres are dealing with a very number of enquiries.
Storm Eunice is having a serious impact across the country.
A section of Chester Road remains cordoned off in Sunderland.
Safety precautions were been put in place yesterday following the discovery of an unstable gable end at the end of Croft Avenue.
A lane closure on the north side of the A183 Chester Road is in place with temporary signals in operation, meaning shuttle working for traffic in each direction.
Bus stops near the scene have been suspended in both directions and temporary pedestrian signals are in operation with the northern footway closed.