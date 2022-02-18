STORM EUNICE LIVE: Part of Sunderland's Fawcett Street closed to all traffic until Monday after damage to building

The weather system has brought strong winds across the region and snow on higher ground.

The storm has brought high winds and rainfall across the region for most of the day.

A yellow weather warning has now been lifted but there is set to be more high winds over the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Eunice arriving at Sunderland sea front

The storm has brought damage to buildings, as well as disruption to road, rail, air and ferry services.

However, the region is set to miss the worst of the bad weather, with rare red warnings in place for the South East and South West and southern Wales.