This is when it is expected to rain in Northumberland on Wednesday
Northumberland was treated to a rare sunny day on Tuesday.
By Gavin Ledwith
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019, 06:35
The good weather, however, is not expected to last too long.
A dull but mainly dry start to Wednesday is likely to be followed by constant rainfall between 2pm-6pm.
The remainder of the day is expected to be cloudy with temperatures expected to reach no higher than 16 degrees Celsius.
Experts at the Met Office say Thursday and Friday are both expected to bring a mixture of sunshine and showers.