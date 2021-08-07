This is when lightning is expected to strike in Hartlepool as warning issued for thunderstorms

According to Met Office forecasters, people in Hartlepool should expect heavy rain, as well as thunder and lightning, over the course of the weekend.

A Met Office yellow warning for sudden thunderstorms is in place for both Saturday, August 7 and Sunday, August 8.

Rain is expected at around 3pm on Saturday, before turning cloudy with further showers expected at around 8pm and 11pm. However, it will remain a mild day with highs of 17°C.

A stormy day at Seaton Carew beach.

The worst of the stormy weather is set to hit the town on Sunday, with the Met Office predicting heavy rain, thunder and lightning, at 1pm and at 6pm.

Showers will continue throughout the afternoon, but there will also be sunny spells and highs of 19°C. It will then turn cloudy overnight.

The Met Office is warning anyone travelling in the area to be aware that there may be flooding and disruption as a result of any heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Anyone driving during the thunderstorm is advised to wind up the windows and stay inside the car, while anyone outdoors during the storm should seek shelter, but avoid water and find a low-lying open place a safe distance from trees, poles or metal objects.

Looking ahead into next week, the Met Office forecast for the North East says: “Monday sunny spells and scattered heavy, perhaps thundery, showers.

"Tuesday scattered showers, but these are lighter. On Wednesday there is a chance of rain arriving, most likely across the Pennines, becoming locally rather warm.”