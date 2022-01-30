This is when Storm Corrie is set to follow Storm Malik and hit the North East on Sunday
Another storm is expected to hit the region as a yellow wind weather warning is put in place.
Here’s when it will hit and how severe it’s expected to be.
A yellow weather warning comes into force at 3pm today, January 30 and is set to last until 12pm tomorrow, January 31 as the region prepares for a second storm.
Storm Corrie is likely to cause some travel disruption and generate some large and dangerous waves around the coastline.
The storm is expected to move eastwards across Scotland today, before continuing across the North Sea in the early hours of tomorrow, Monday, January 31.
Corrie will bring gusts of 70 to 80mph, and potentially even up to 90mph in some exposed coastal locations.
High winds are set to rip through the North East during the early hours of Monday morning.
Read More
Storm Corrie follow’s Saturday’s Storm Malik .
Chief Meteorologist Dan Suri said: “Storm Corrie will bring gusts of up to 90mph in exposed coastal locations in northern Scotland, with 70-80mph gusts more widely in the north. With back-to-back storms there could be updates to severe weather warnings, so keep an eye on the Met Office forecast.”
Forecasters say the UK’s weather will remain blustery through the start of the week although it will feel mild with temperatures climbing to double figures by Tuesday.