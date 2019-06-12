THREE days of rain to hit North East as Met Office warn this could be wettest June on record

The wet weather is here to stay for a few days to come, with heavy rain and thunder likely forecasters say.

The Met Office has said the downpour will get heavier across the region, with some mist and fog on higher ground.

The team also predicts it will be breezy, with a maximum temperature of 13 °C.

Tonight, it will be cloudy and wet, with persistent rain, with winds on the coast, and while it could become drier across the east, there is also the chance of further showers. Temperatures are likely to be around 10 °C.

Tomorrow, there will be some brightness in eastern areas, but then by the afternoon, it will become heavy and perhaps thundery across most areas by the afternoon, with a top temperature of 14 °C.

The outlook for Friday to Sunday will be “much drier”, with bright spells and a chance of showers, and feeling warmer.

Sunday will be similar.

The long range forecast for the UK up until Tuesday, June 25, is for sunshine and showers, with a heavy risk of thunder, particularly in the west or northwest.

By next week, the UK will become warmer generally, and perhaps very warm in parts of the south but with occasional showers in western and northwesterly areas.