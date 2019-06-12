The wet weather is here to stay for a few days to come, with heavy rain, mist, fog and thunder likely according to forecasters.

The Met Office has said the downpour will get heavier across the region, with some mist and fog on higher ground.

The team also predicts it will be breezy, with a maximum temperature of 13 °C.

Tonight, it will be cloudy and wet, with persistent rain, with winds on the coast, and while it could become drier across the east, there is also the chance of further showers.

Temperature wise, it’s likely to be around 10 °C.

Tomorrow, there will be some brightness in eastern areas, but then by the afternoon, it will become heavy and perhaps thundery across most areas by the afternoon, with a top temperature of 14 °C.

The outlook for Friday to Sunday will be “much drier”, with bright spells and a chance of showers, and feeling warmer.

Sunday will be similar.

The long range forecast for the UK up until Tuesday, June 25, is for sunshine and showers, with a heavy risk of thunder, particularly in the west or northwest.

Temperatures will remain cool, though in the southeast, warm sunshine is likely later in the day as showers ease.

By next week, the UK will become warmer generally, and perhaps very warm in parts of the south.

There will be occasional showers in western and northwesterly areas, and it will probably be rather windy at times, though there will be dry and bright spells too.

However, south and southeasterly areas are likely to stay dry, bright and warm for more of the time.