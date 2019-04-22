Visitors flock to Hartlepool seafront to enjoy sunny Easter Bank Holiday weekend

Crowds made a trip to Hartlepool seafront over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend as temperatures soared to as high as 22 degrees.

Families could be seen basking in the sun on Seaton Carew beach, making sandcastles and enjoying ice cream as the warm weather continued.

Joseph and Scarlet Titcombe enjoying the Easter Bank Holiday Monday weather at Seaton Carew.

For once the unusually warm weather landed on a Bank Holiday weekend so that people had four days to make the most of the warm temperatures.

Hoardes of people visited the seafront and many visitors were even taking a dip in the sea.

With highs of 22 degrees in the region, the weather was warmer than some places in Spain over the weekend, with temperatures in the likes of Madrid only hitting around 15 degrees.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: "We have got high pressure moving at the moment giving most of the UK a lot of fine weather, this combined with the fact that the high pressure has dominated for the past few days is allowing the temperatures to heat and build."

Enjoying the Easter Bank Holiday Monday weather at Seaton Carew.

The UK's warmest Easter temperature was in 24.6C which was reached at Heathrow, but it failed to top the highest Easter temperature on record which was 29.4C recorded at Camden Square in London on Easter Saturday in 1949.

But sadly the good weather doesn't look likely to stay.

Although Tuesday will remain dry with periods of hazy sunshine, and 11 degrees, the Met Office is reporting that thundery showers will be spreading north on Wednesday, with further thundery showers Thursday.

Temperatures will also be closer to normal with highs of 13 degrees.