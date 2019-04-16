Weather forecast: Dry and cloudy in Hartlepool with spells of sunshine

It will be a dry but cloudy day in Hartlepool with highs of 9°C - although it will feel much cooler.

The Met Office has said to expect a mainly dry and cloudy day and the maximum temperature is not set to top 9°C.

But it will appear much cooler as the 'feel as' temperature will not rise above 6°C .

Rays of sunshine are expected to break through the clouds at around 2pm but it won't last for long.

Tonight the wind should ease and most areas should avoid a frost tomorrow morning.

For Wednesday's forecast the Met Office said: "Most areas then fine and bright with plenty of sunshine. Feeling much warmer than of late, with higher temperatures and lighter winds."