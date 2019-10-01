Wet start for Hartlepool as North East flood warnings continue
Hartlepool can expect a drizzly start to Tuesday as the wet weather continues.
The Met Office’s prediction for the region today, October 1, sets out it will be a wet morning for most, with it likely to feel chilly with a strong northeasterly breeze.
That will turn drier and brighter from the north during the day, with the temperature likely to be around 11 °C.
Meanwhile, the Environment Agency has said it could reissue flood warnings for Hartlepool, as well as Northumberland and Sunderland’s coastline during the day, after first raising the alerts yesterday.
That warning covered from Hartlepool to Skinningrove and said there could be overtopping of roads and low-lying coastal areas is possible as a result of high spring tides.
It said it was possible roads and footpaths could be flooded between 4.45am and 8am today, with flooding most likely at high tide, 5.30am, but that conditions may apply two to three hours either side of the high tide.
It said the areas most at risk were low lying land and roads at the north headland to breakwater and Redcar.
A spokesperson added: “Adverse coastal conditions are expected to continue until Wednesday and we may reissue this alert on Tuesday morning for further high tides.
“We are closely monitoring the situation.
“Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads and coastal roads, which may be flooded.”
It said it would update its message at 11am, or as the situation changed.
Further ahead for tomorrow Wednesday, October 2, through to Friday, October 4, the Met Office has said Wednesday could see morning frost, with a dry and sunny but with a chilly breeze.
Thursday will see another frosty dry start, perhaps turning wetter and windy later.
Friday could see it remain unsettled, but the picture will become clearer in coming days.