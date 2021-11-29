What to expect from the weather in Hartlepool this week as the town recovers from Storm Arwen

Over the weekend, Hartlepool has been battered by the elements as Storm Arwen hit the North East, bringing with it a trail of destruction.

As the recovery effort gets underway, more cold and wet weather is forecast for the North East.

Storm Arwen brought rough seas to Hartlepool on Saturday, November 27.

This is what to expect from the weather in Hartlepool this week, according to the Met Office:

Monday, November 29

A cold start to the day is expected however it should remain dry throughout the morning – with temperatures set to sit around 3°C.

Forecasters are expecting some heavy rain as we head through the afternoon and into the evening however it should begin to feel warmer.

A cloudy night is expected, with temperatures averaging around 7°C.

Tuesday, November 30

Forecasters are predicting some light rain to start the day which should dry up around lunchtime.

The dry weather doesn’t look set to last for long with more showers, which could get progressively heavier, forecast for late afternoon and into the evening.

Despite the wet weather, it should feel much warmer with highs of 10°C.

Wednesday, December 1

A wet start to December is expected, with some light showers forecast for throughout the morning.

The town could see some bright spells before experiencing further showers in the afternoon and evening.

A reasonable mild day with highs of 7°C.

Thursday, December 2

A bright but chilly start to the day, with temperatures expected to climb no higher than 3°C in the morning.

Turning cloudy as we head into the afternoon however it should remain dry.

Feeling cold once again, with daily highs of 4°C.

Friday, December 3

Forecasters are expecting another cold and cloudy start to the day, with temperatures sat around 3°C.

Hartlepool could see some bright spells in the afternoon however there is still the chance of some cloud covering.

Highs of no more than 5°C are expected.

