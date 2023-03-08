When is it expected to snow in Hartlepool and how long will it last for?

But, with snow and ice threatening to engulf much of northern England on Thursday and Friday, will the town manage to avoid round two?

Dealing with Thursday first of all, experts at the Met Office predict Hartlepool will again avoid the worst of the late winter weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slight snow showers, however, are likely at around 3pm although daytime temperatures are remain constant at around four degrees Celsius.

The National Museum of the Royal Navy, in Hartlepool, looking beautiful after light snow fall in December 2021.

More central areas of the north, such as the Peak District and the Pennines, are not expected to escape so lightly with an amber weather warning in place until Friday.

Met Office chief meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said: “The boundary between milder and colder air will slowly move north through Wednesday and overnight, moving the chances of snow further north with it. "Snow will have settled quite widely in central parts of the UK as we move into Thursday morning leaving tricky conditions for the morning travel period.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Returning to Friday, the picture is less settled locally although the Met Office believes at this moment in time that Hartlepool will only experience slight snow showers from 9am until noon.

Temperatures will rise to five degrees Celsius and also continue to increase across the weekend to reach nine degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Snow in Ward Jackson Park, in Hartlepool, in 2019.

While night-time temperatures will inevitably be cooler, they are expected to remain above freezing from Thursday through to Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, in short, don’t dust down your sledge just yet.

A gritter battles through drifting snow between Elwick and Hartlepool in 2018. Picture by FRANK REID