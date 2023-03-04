When is snow expected in Hartlepool after town receives yellow weather warning?

Experts at the Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across the north of Great Britain – including Hartlepool – from early in the coming week.

While much of the white stuff is expected to land on higher ground in Scotland and Northumberland, lower levels are still expected to receive at least a smattering.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Chris Almond, said: “Very cold air will spread across the UK from late on Sunday through early next week.

A gritter battles through drifting snow between Elwick and Hartlepool in 2018. Picture by FRANK REID

"This brings with it snow even to low levels in the north and east through Monday and Tuesday, and in excess of 10cm could accumulate, most likely on high ground in the north, but also settling for a time at lower levels.

“With freezing overnight temperatures and the risk of ice, there’s a risk of some travel disruption and wintry hazards are likely to persist through much of next week, even further south for a time.”

With overnight temperatures expected to reach 4 degrees Celsius in Hartlepool from Sunday night into Monday morning, early Tuesday morning is the most likely time for snow to arrive.

Temperatures, however, are expected to reach 4 degrees Celsius during the day with sunshine promised.

The clear up begins after heavy snow fall in Hartlepool in the 1980s.

Further snow and ice may appear overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday as temperatures dip to below freezing before they rise again to 5 degrees Celsius during the day.

They are then predicted to reach a balmy 6 degrees Celsius by Friday.