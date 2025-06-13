Summer sunshine may well have made a welcome return to Hartlepool in recent days.

But that does not mean we are likely to escape the wet stuff for long.

According to weather experts at the Met Office, change is likely across town on Saturday, June 14, with the chances of rain peaking at 80% between 11am and noon.

A yellow weather warning is in place for the town around this time with the possibility of travel disruption and flooded roads because of thunderstorms.

A brolly good show from these visitors to the Hartlepool Tall Ships Races back in 2023.

Any rainfall, however, is expected to ease with temperatures of 20 degrees Celsius forecast as the day finally begins to dry out from 4pm.

Sunday, June 15, is predicted to stay dry with temperatures rising as high as 22 degrees Celsius.

The prospects for the first part of next week also looking promising with sunny if cloudy conditions peaking on Thursday, June 19, with temperatures of 23 degrees Celsius.