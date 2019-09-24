Yellow weather warning: Hour-by-hour forecast as Hartlepool set to be battered by heavy rain
A yellow weather warning is in place until 10pm on Tuesday evening as Hartlepool is due to be battered by heavy rain from 1pm.
Homes and businesses may be flooded and motorists are being warned to take extra care in the difficult driving conditions as heavy rain will descend on the North East.
Heavy rain is likely to bring floods and disruption with most places expecting to see 20 – 30mm of rain in around three hours, while some places could see 60mm in the same time period.
A spokesman for the Met Office said: “From now until around 9pm this evening there could be very intense periods of rain. Although there probably won’t be as much as regions further south have seen, there is still a potential risk of flash flooding in the area.”
Here’s an hour-by-hour forecast of when it will rain in the region:
1pm: Heavy rain
2pm: Heavy rain
3pm: Heavy rain
4pm: Light rain
5pm: Heavy rain
6pm: Heavy rain
7pm: Heavy rain
8pm: Light rain
9pm: Light rain
10pm: Light rain
11pm: Light rain
12am: Light rain
What to expect?
Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings, the Met Office has warned.
Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible and roads could flood in some areas.
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, particularly in more rural areas.
The Met Office has also warned of possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.