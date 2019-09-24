Yellow weather warning: Hour-by-hour forecast as Hartlepool set to be battered by heavy rain

A yellow weather warning is in place until 10pm on Tuesday evening as Hartlepool is due to be battered by heavy rain from 1pm.

By Poppy Kennedy
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 13:56 pm
Updated Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 13:57 pm

Homes and businesses may be flooded and motorists are being warned to take extra care in the difficult driving conditions as heavy rain will descend on the North East.

Heavy rain is likely to bring floods and disruption with most places expecting to see 20 – 30mm of rain in around three hours, while some places could see 60mm in the same time period.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “From now until around 9pm this evening there could be very intense periods of rain. Although there probably won’t be as much as regions further south have seen, there is still a potential risk of flash flooding in the area.”

Heavy rain in Hartlepool

Here’s an hour-by-hour forecast of when it will rain in the region:

1pm: Heavy rain

2pm: Heavy rain

3pm: Heavy rain

4pm: Light rain

5pm: Heavy rain

6pm: Heavy rain

7pm: Heavy rain

8pm: Light rain

9pm: Light rain

10pm: Light rain

11pm: Light rain

12am: Light rain

What to expect?

Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings, the Met Office has warned.

Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible and roads could flood in some areas.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, particularly in more rural areas.

The Met Office has also warned of possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.