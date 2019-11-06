Yellow weather warning issued over risk flooding due to heavy rain

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Hartlepool on Thursday, November 7 and Friday. November 8.

The majority of East England will face prolonged rain through Thursday, November 7 and overnight into Friday, November 8, which may cause disruption from flooding.

The Met Office predicts a 24 hour period of rain and a yellow weather warning has been issued that spans from the outskirts of Durham to Sleaford in Lincolnshire, to start at 6am on Thursday morning, and will end 6am on Friday.

Heavy rain with a risk of gales will cause travel disruptions and members of the public are being advised to plan ahead and stay safe as some cases of flooding can be dangerous to a person’s life.

There is a small chances that homes and businesses could become flooded, which may cause damage to some buildings.

There is also a chance of power cuts and there will be limited access to other services during this time.

In areas where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services – so make sure you have alternative travel plans in case this happens.