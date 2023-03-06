Yellow weather warning latest: When is it expected to snow in Hartlepool and how long will it last?

Experts at the Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across the north of Great Britain – including Hartlepool – from Monday evening until Friday.

While much of the white stuff is expected to land on higher ground in Scotland and Northumberland, lower levels are still expected to receive at least a smattering.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Chris Almond said at the weekend: “Very cold air will spread across the UK from late on Sunday through early next week.

Snow in Ward Jackson Park, in Hartlepool, in 2019.

"This brings with it snow even to low levels in the north and east through Monday and Tuesday, and in excess of 10cm could accumulate, most likely on high ground in the north, but also settling for a time at lower levels.

“With freezing overnight temperatures and the risk of ice, there’s a risk of some travel disruption and wintry hazards are likely to persist through much of next week, even further south for a time.”

Early Tuesday morning is now the most likely time for snow to arrive in Hartlepool with snow showers predicted between 1am-5am and again from 8am-9am.

Temperatures, however, are expected to reach 4 degrees Celsius during the day.

A gritter battles through drifting snow between Elwick and Hartlepool in 2018. Picture by FRANK REID

The Met Office has also slightly revised its fears that snow could return across Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

While frost is possible early on Wednesday morning, temperatures are predicted to quickly rise to 4 degrees Celsius on a dry but dull day.

Similar conditions are expected on Thursday before the gauge rises to 6 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday and then a tropical 10 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Get those barbies ready.

The clear up begins after heavy snow fall in Hartlepool in the 1980s.

