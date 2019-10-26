Rain will continue into Saturday.

Saturday, October 26, is set to face the end of the yellow weather warning of rain as Met Office forecasters have predicted that the rain will continue into Saturday morning.

Hats and gloves may be needed for early-risers as, despite the arrival of sun later in the day, it will be a fairly cold weekend.

Eexpect a maximum temperature of 8 °C and a chilly minimum temperature of 5 °C.

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast showing when the rain should end.

6am: Light rain. 50% chance of rain

7am: Light rain. 60% chance of rain

8am: Light rain. 60% chance of rain

9am: Light rain. 50% chance of rain

10am: Overcast. 6 °C

11am: Overcast. 6 °C

12pm: Light rain. 50% chance of rain

1pm: Cloudy. 7 °C

2pm: Cloudy. 7 °C

3pm: Sunny intervals. 8 °C

4pm: Sunny intervals. 8 °C

5pm: Sunny. 8 °C

6pm: Clear. 7 °C

7pm: Clear. 6 °C

8pm: Clear. 6 °C

9pm: Clear. 5 °C

10pm: Clear. 5 °C

11pm: Clear. 5 °C

There is good news for hay fever sufferers as pollen, pollution and UV levels will be at a low level but the cold may have you sniffling.

Met Office forecasters predict that rain is set to stay away on Sunday morning remaining mainly dry and often sunny.