Week of action-packed Easter fun for Hartlepool youngsters

A council-run children’s service is planning a week of action-packed fun for youngsters in Hartlepool.

The events will take place over a fortnight at Oscars during the April half-term break.

The Hartlepool Borough Council club is based at Rossmere Youth Centre, in Rossmere Way, and is offering a package of activities for children aged three to 16, from Tuesday, April 3, until Friday, April 13.

Each day parents are able drop off their children from 8am with breakfast provided for them on arrival.

They will then embark on an “egg-citing” day of activities prior to being collected by parents by 5.45pm.

The Easter-themed fun hops into action with a toy and activity morning, where children can embark on an egg hunt, compete in colouring competitions and bake a rocky road using one of their own Easter eggs.

Throughout the fortnight, youngsters will have the chance to craft an array of spring insects, complete a scavenger hunt at Rossmere Park and awaken their inner witch and wizard at a Harry Potter-themed day of potion making and broomstick racing.

Sandra Robinson, the council’s out of school co-ordinator, said: “Children always have a fantastic time during our Easter half-term fortnight of fun.

“Our team works hard to develop exciting and engaging activities suited to all ages, and our facilities here at Rossmere Youth Centre are excellent, enabling us to organise numerous sports, arts and craft activities and much more.

“No matter what, the emphasis is on fun at Oscars and parents can relax knowing that their children are enjoying themselves and are in safe hands.”

“We encourage parents to get in touch as soon as possible to book their children a space for what is sure to be an egg-citing Easter break.”

The service, which has been running for over 20 years, was hailed as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted inspectors.

Oscars also operate an after-school service on weekdays which involves children being collected from school and transported to the centre where they take part in a wide range of educational and fun activities. Parents then have until 6pm to collect their children.

Anyone wishing to book, view facilities at Oscars or requiring further information should email sandra.robinson@hartlepool.gov.uk or call 07771 936968.