What a hit! And now Hartlepool group is planning its 2018 event

A Hartlepool group is already planning for Christmas 2018 after more than 400 people turned up at this year’s shopping extravaganza.

More than £1,500 was raised at the Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group (HSNSG) event, where there were craft stalls and performers galore.

All smiles on the cake stall.

Christmas gifts were sold and festive lunches were served.

Jamie Allison, from the group’s core fundraising team, said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to those who came along and performed throughout the day.

“We had some return for a second year running, Golden Flatts Glee Club, Hartlepool Junior Stage Society Hartlepool Ukulele Group, Casting Call Academy of Musical Theatre and K.R.Dance School, and joining us for the first year were The Meldoramatics, Liv ‘N’ G, and Erin Gallagher-Smith.

“A big thank you to Bev Williams and the Hartlepool Freemasons for allowing us to use the full building for this event.”

The popular event saw stalls spread out over three floors and there was also a Santa’s grotto.

“We had the use of the temple for our singers and choirs, which meant people could sit and watch them,” said Jamie.

He added: “We have a date set for next year, with plans under way to hopefully make it as successful as the last two years.”

Jamie added: “The money raised from this event will be going towards sensory equipment within our new multi-sensory room.”

Browsing around the stalls.

The core fundraising team is tasked with bringing in more funds for HSNSG.

The team has previously been described in the HSNSG annual report as “a very innovative and creative team” with brilliant fundraising ideas to help the charity.

To find out more about Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group, contact 01429 863766, email info@hsnsg.org.uk, or visit the website at www.hsnsg. org.uk.