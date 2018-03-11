What does the North East's weather have in store this week?

After a couple of weeks of wintry weather, is spring just around the corner at last?

Well, it could be worse, as the week looks largely dry, if a bit blustery.

Low cloud will become extensive during the evening, perhaps thick enough to produce patchy drizzle by the early hours.

The cloud cover should keep temperatures up, helping to limit frost. Minimum temperature 2°C.

Tomorrow will be a cloudy and damp day, with northeasterly winds maintaining extensive low cloud.

Intermittent drizzle may give way to more persistent rain from the south later. The maximum temperature will be 7°C.

On Tuesday, early rain will clear to sunny spells Tuesday, and the day should remain dry.

By Wednesday it will be becoming breezier, but probably staying fine.

Thursday will be windier again, with rain increasingly likely. Temperatures will be near normal, but feel colder as winds strengthen.