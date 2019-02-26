What does the weather have in store for Hartlepool today?

Hartlepool is set to enjoy another unseasonably warm day today.

The Met Office says a chilly start with isolated mist or fog patches will soon give way to a dry and sunny day with light winds.

Temperatures will be exceptionally mild for the end of February, with a maximum temperature of 16 °C.

Tonight will stay dry but clear skies will mean temperatures fall quickly, giving the chance of localised frost.

Some patches of mist or fog are likely to form in prone rural spots, with a minimum temperature of 1 °C.

Tomorrow will see early mist or fog clearing to leave a dry and sunny day, with temperatures once again very mild and light winds.

Further fog is possible overnight.

Thursday will be cooler, with early fog followed by light rain.

Friday will have some brighter spells but the weather is set to take a turn for the worse by the weekend, with high winds and spells of heavy rain on Saturday.