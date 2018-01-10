What Hartlepool United fans have had to say about the club's financial crisis

Hartlepool United fans have reacted to their club's financial problems with a mixture of determination and amazement.

Determination in that they want to help secure the £200,000 needed by January 25 to safeguard Pools's immediate future.

Amazement because they wonder how the predicament has reached this perilous stage in the first place.

Responding to our Facebook coverage of events at Victoria Park, Shane Robert Moore wrote: "I genuinely hope the club can be saved. I’m going to buy a ticket for the next game even though I can’t attend."

Ian Hardy, however, was among fans to question why owner John Blackledge and his Sage Investments company bought the club last summer.

He said: "Why did they take over if they did not have enough cash or investment to run it for at least this season?"

Nicola Higham fears that problems will continue even if Pools find a new buyer.

She said: "The worry is that another company will swoop in, buy it for a pound and the cycle starts all over again just later on down the line.

"I for one wouldn't like to see Hartlepool United go under, but look at how Darlington FC went, The club needs good financial management and support, not someone out to make a quick profit."

Roy McEvoy, suggesting that chief executive Pam Duxbury should take a pay cut, added: "Nothing changed but why did they take over!? They knew what they were getting into as they had seen the books! why doesn't she take a pay cut."

Linking the sum needed to the wages supposedly received by players up the A19 at Sunderland, Paul Noble commented: "Just think, Jack Rodwell could donate them weeks wages to them and it would save a football club."

