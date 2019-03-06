What is the weather expected to be like in Hartlepool today?

Here is the weather forecast for Hartlepool.

Forecasters expect early rain in the morning.

Showers following, occasionally heavy with a low risk of thunder.

However, there will also be some bright or sunny interludes, although these tending to be rather brief.

Breezy but mild.

Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Tonight will be see showers become more isolated.

Staying largely cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain returning from the north and west through the early hours.

Minimum temperature 4 °C.

Thursday is expected to be cloudy, windy and cooler with rain at times, giving the odd heavier burst.

The rain gradually clears away into the evening as drier, clearer conditions extend southeast.

Possible coastal gales.

Maximum temperature 7 °C.