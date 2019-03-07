What is the weather expected to be like in Hartlepool today?

It's a fairly bright start to the morning in Hartlepool but there will be outbreaks of rain and strong winds this afternoon.

Forecasters expect a fairly bright start to the morning but thick cloud is set to descend on the town by 9am.

Outbreaks of rain will begin from around 1pm and will last all afternoon and into the evening.

Temperatures will peak at 8°C today with lows of 4°C this evening.

But strong gales will mean it could feel as cold as 0°C later today.

A forecast for the North East on the Met Office website says: "Cloudy at first, with outbreaks of rain and strong northerly winds spreading southwards across all parts.

"There will be gales in coastal areas during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 8 °C."

It will be a cold start to the morning tomorrow with temperatures forecast at just 1°C for 6am.

Although it will be a bright start before clouds settle in from around 11am for the rest of the day.

Maximum temperate expected to climb to 7°C and the minimum is just 1°C