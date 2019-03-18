What is the weather expected to be like in Hartlepool today?

It's a fairly bright but chilly start to the morning in Hartlepool with clouds expected to descend this afternoon.

A bright and sunny start to the morning but thick cloud is set to descend on the town by 12pm.

Temperatures will peak at 8°C today with lows of 3°C this morning - but it will feel as cold as -1°C.

A forecast for the North East on the Met Office website says: "A bright and frosty start. However, early sunshine will gradually be replaced by cloudier conditions from the west, with patchy afternoon rain for western hills and the Cheviots.

"A few scattered showers may develop further east. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

"Tonight: Most parts turning drier with some clear spells for eastern areas. Western hills remaining cloudier with further light rain and drizzle at times and some hill fog. Minimum temperature 2 °C."