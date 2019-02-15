What is the weather going to be like in Hartlepool today?

Here is the weather forecast for Hartlepool today.

Forecasters at the Met Office predict that it will be chilly start to the day, with patches of frost and fog.

These gradually clearing through the morning to leave another dry and mild day with prolonged spells of sunshine.

Becoming breezier later in the day.

Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Tonight will be a clear and dry evening, but turning breezy and cloudier by the early hours of Saturday.

Minimum temperature 8 °C.

Saturday is expected to be dry and breezy for most of the day with a mix of sunny spells and cloudy intervals.

Isolated showers possible in the evening.

Feeling mild again after a cool start.

Maximum temperature 11 °C.