Here is the weather forecast for Hartlepool.

Forecasters predict a chilly start with any patches of mist, fog and frost soon clearing to leave another dry and sunny day.

Once again it will become very mild with light winds.

Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Early fog is predicted on Thursday, then rather cloudy but mainly dry.

Dry Friday with bright or sunny spells.

Becoming windy Saturday with rain spreading east in the afternoon, heavy in places.