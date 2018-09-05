What's the weather forecast for the Great North Run 2018?

It's the question more than 50,000 competitors are asking with the big race just days away.

So what is the weather forecast for Sunday's 38th Great North Run?

While experts are now downplaying earlier sunny predictions, temperatures on a dry and cloudy day are still expected to reach 18 degrees Celsius on the 13.1-mile course.

Temperatures at 10.40am, when the elite men and masses begin running, are likely to be 14 degrees Celsius with a mild breeze blowing in competitors' faces.

Between noon-1pm, when thousands of the runners hit the sea front at South Shields, temperatures are due to be 17 degrees Celsius with a gentle tail wind helping them tackle the final mile.

