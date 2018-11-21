What the weather will be like for the Hartlepool Christmas lights switch-on

Hartlepool is about to take on a festive glow - but you might want to wrap up warm for the big switch-on this week.

The town has taken a battering from the elements over the past few days, but thankfully the weather isn't looking too bad for the Hartlepool Christmas lights switch-on which takes place on Friday night in Church Square from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

Rain is forecast first thing on Friday, but the evening is set to be dry and cloudy with temperatures of around 7C, though the Met Office predicts the "feel like" temperature will drop to about 5C after 6pm.

The Met Office outlook for the weekend in the North East is for a cloudy few days with showers moving in from the North Sea at times. Temperature will recover "to near normal" for November, with overnight frost generally limited to higher ground.