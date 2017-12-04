What time does Hartlepool's Boxing Day Dip begin and where is it held?

Here's all you need to know about 2017's annual charity event plus a slideshow of photos from previous dips.

What time does the Boxing Day Dip begin and where does it take place?

Participants in the 1995 event.

The 2017 dip, organised once again by Hartlepool Round Table begins at 11.30am on Tuesday, December 26, from the car park at the Marine Hotel, on The Front, Seaton Carew.

How do I take part?

You can book in advance by logging on to the Hartlepool Round Table website or in person on the day from 10am at the Marine Hotel. Entry is £5 per person.

Online entry will generate a QR code which you still need to bring with you on Boxing Day to the Marine Hotel so that you can be booked in.

Remember if you don't pay the entry fee or check in on the day then you aren't covered by the event's insurance.

What about the route?

Dippers will turn left from the car park, cross The Front at the junction with Station Lane and then use the slipway ramp to reach the beach before running into the water.

What advice is there for spectators?

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution and Hartlepool Coastguard will be present and will tape off an area for crowds to stand behind. Further details about viewing spots are expected before the day.

What about afterwards?

Participants can return to The Marine Hotel where three rooms each for men and women have been set aside for people to change. The hotel will also be serving breakfast buns and hot drinks from 10am.

Any other information?

Don't stay in the water too long, take plenty of warm clothing to change into and please don't turn up under the influence of alcohol or you will not be allowed to participate.

You can also download sponsor forms via Hartlepool Round Table's website here.

Remember too that the Mail will be there on the day to cover the event live on our Facebook page, on our www.hartlepoolmail.co.uk website and in December 27's paper.