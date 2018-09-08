What time does the Great North Run start, when will Mo Farah finish and where can I see the Red Arrows?

The world's biggest half marathon gets underway on our doorstep tomorrow.
Here's the key times - including for the key moments if you're a spectator.
7am - Information point opens, located on the Town Moor, near Exhibition Park.
8am - Baggage buses open, located along Claremont Road
9.15am - Assembly area opens for all waves
10:05am - Baggage buses depart for the finish
10:10am - Elite wheelchair race starts
10:15am - Elite women start and mass Great North Run warm-up
10:30am - Assembly area closes
10:40am - Start of the Great North Run (Elite men and the masses)
11:05am - Red Arrows flypast over the Tyne Bridge
11.40am - Mo Farah is expected to complete the Great North Run in around an hour, so should finish very shortly before or shortly after 11.40am
13:15am - Red Arrows display at the finish
