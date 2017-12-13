When are the Royal Mail last posting dates for Christmas 2017?

You've bought the wrapping paper and cards, but now's the time to get your gifts ready for the big day!

With less than a fortnight to go until Christmas Day it's time to get everything wrapped, written, ready and in the post box to reach your loved ones in time.

But have you checked the last posting dates?

UK SERVICE

Wednesday, December 20: Second Class, and second class signed for.

Thursday, December 21: First class, first class signed for and special delivery guaranteed.

Friday, December 22: Special delivery guaranteed Saturday delivery.