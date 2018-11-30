When does Hartlepool's 2018 Santa Run take place and how do I take part? It has quickly become one of the highlights of Hartlepool's festive calendar. The 11th annual Hartlepool Santa Fun Run takes place this weekend. Here's all you need to know about the event. 1. When does the run take place? The 11th Santa Fun Run takes place on Sunday, December 2, at 11am in Ward Jackson, Park, Hartlepool. Here are just some of last year's runners. jpressresell Buy a Photo 2. Can I still join in the run? Yes. You can join the 150 people who have already pledged to take part by signing up at the Place in the Park, inside Ward Jackson Park, from 10am. jpressresell Buy a Photo 3. How much does it cost to enter? 8 for adults, who receive a full Santa suit, or 5 for children, who receive antlers and a flashing nose. You could, of course, come prepared like these lads back in 2009. jpressresell Buy a Photo 4. Is it actually a run? Not in the strictest sense. Hospice community fundraiser Janice Forbes said: "It is an event for the family. Some people run, some people walk around the course with their dogs." jpressresell Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3