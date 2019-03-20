...

When does spring begin and is it more likely to snow at Easter than Christmas? Things you probably didn't know about the new season

Spring has sprung - today marks the first day of spring in 2019. Though for weather experts, we are already almost three weeks in.

Here we look at some myths and facts around spring, a season of crazy weather, mad hares and moveable feasts.

1. Spring starts at different times, depending on how you look at it

The astronomical calendar has the first day of spring as March 20. For meteorologists spring starts on March 1. The phenological method records dates of reoccurring natural phenomena such as flowering plants.
2. Astronomical spring runs from March 20 to June 21

The astronomical calendar determines the seasons according to the 23.5 degree tilt of the Earth's rotational axis in relation to its orbit around the sun.
3. Meteorological spring runs from March 1 to May 31

Meteorologists divide the year into four seasons of three full calendar months each, which makes it easier for weather experts to observe, forecast and compare seasonal and monthly statistics.
4. Equal hours of day and night on the vernal equinox

The first day of astronomical spring (March 20 this year) is the vernal equinox, which has 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness.
