When will Church Street reopen to traffic?

Hartlepool’s Church Street may not fully reopen to traffic until August as engineers try to catch up on delays caused by bad weather.

The regeneration scheme started in early November last year with road closures expected to last for 30 weeks.

According to the latest update from Hartlepool Borough Council, parts of the work are running behind schedule due to recent bad weather.

Some businesses have expressed concerns for their futures due to the length of the road closures.

The work, which includes relaying the road and making pavements wider is being carried out by engineers across three sections of Church Street.

The first phase between Mainsforth Terrace and Lynn Street was hoped to be finished by the end of April at the earliest but that has now moved into May.

The council said: “This phase of work is nearing completion with the kerb lines, drainage and footpaths all now complete.

“Over the next few weeks the road surface will be re-instated with highway grade block paving.”

But the new road surface will need to be sealed before vehicles can use it, which is also weather dependent.

Although the area in front of the art college could be opened, the council stresses that the road won’t be a through road.

The newly installed road between Lynn Street and Whitby Street could re-open to vehicles in June, instead of the end of May, again due to the weather.

Excavation works are currently ongoing between Whitby Street and the top of Church Street which will be followed by the installation of new kerb lines, footpaths and road surface.

The council said: “The full opening of the street is currently programmed for the end of July/early August, again weather dependant.”

Linda Baker, who owns Reflections bar, said: “If it’s going to take that long how long can the business carry on?

“I have had to lay staff off temporarily. Chances are by the time it is ready to open they will have got jobs elsewhere.”

Stephanie Aird, of Stephanie’s Cafe-Bar-Shoppe, who made a Facebook video showing the disruption, said she did not mind how long the work took, but said she has not been offered any compensation.

The council has said it has helped 28 Church Street businesses via the small business rate relief scheme and has apologised for any inconvenience.