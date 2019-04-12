When will we next see Hartlepool headteacher and incredible choir on Britain's Got Talent?

Their show-stopping singing and dancing put smiles on faces across the country.

But when will we next see Hartlepool headteacher David McPartlin and his school choir on ITV's Britain's Got Talent?

David and his children, from Flakefleet Primary School, Fleetwood, reduced the audience, BGT judges and presenters Ant and Dec to tears with their energetic performance of Don't Stop Me Now by Queen.

Judge David Walliams called their routine "one of the most joyous things" he had ever seen before hitting his Golden Buzzer, securing the act an automatic place in the show's semi-finals.



Fellow judges Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell also praised the performance. The latter added: "Your joy that you radiated is infectious and this to me is what Britain's Got Talent is all about."

The headteacher, who is originally from Hartlepool, said after their audition that he and his school would be able to do "pretty special things" if they won the competition.

We cannot wait to see what they do next on the show as it progresses through to the next stage.

But what will happen now since they have been granted the Golden Buzzer?

Britain's Got Talent's 13th season returned to screens last Saturday, with David and his children being granted the first Golden Buzzer of the series.

David with grandmother Doreen Ritchie.

This honour means that they will head automatically to the live semi-finals, which are usually broadcast on ITV over the course of the week.

They will bypass the next judges' deliberation stage, taking place after the current auditions, where all of the acts approved during the auditions find out if they are going through to the next round or going home.

Semi-finalists are usually split into groups across a number of shows, with two from each semi-final going through to the live final.

David and his children with Chris Evans during the campaign for their Christmas song.

In previous years, there has been a public telephone vote to decide on the winner of each semi-final show, with that act going straight through to the live final.

The show's judges have then had to vote between the second and third place semi-finalists to decide who else will go through.

ITV has not yet announced when this series' live shows will start - but they tend to hit screens in the late spring.