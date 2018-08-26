Where you can find a pharmacist in the Hartlepool area on August Bank Holiday Monday

People who need medical help over the bank holiday weekend are being urged to make their local pharmacy their first port of call.

Although GP practices are generally closed, pharmacists can give advice or treatment for a wide range of minor illnesses or ailments.

Here's a list of pharmacies which are open in the Hartlepool area on Bank Holiday Monday:

Asda Pharmacy, Surtees Road, Peterlee, SR8 5HA. Tel: 0191 587 8510. Open 9am-6pm.

Boots Pharmacy, 30-32 The Chare, Peterlee, Co Durham, SR8 1AE. Tel: 0191 586 2640. Open 10am-3pm.

Asda Pharmacy, Marina Way, Hartlepool, TS24 0XR. Tel: 01429 239 010, Open 9am-6pm.

Boots Pharmacy, Anchor Retail Park, Marina Way, Hartlepool, TS24 0XR. Tel: 01429 224 068. Open 9am-11.40am, noon-5pm.

Boots Pharmacy, 89 Shopping Centre, Middleton Grange, Hartlepool, TS24 7RW. Tel: 01429 272 718. Open 10am-4pm.

Boots Pharmacy, 25 Queensway, Billingham, TS23 2ND. Tel: 01642 553 263. Open 11an-12:30pm, 1pm-4pm.

Tesco Pharmacy, Bellevue, Hartlepool, TS25 1UP. Tel: 01429 672 847. Open 9am-6pm.

If people need urgent advice for something serious, but are unsure whether to go to A&E, the NHS 111 service provides advice from qualified clinicians, and in some cases can even make a GP appointment direct.

For most people, this will mean quicker treatment than attending an A&E department.