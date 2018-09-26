Who is your Hartlepool hero?

We’re holding out for a hero - in fact, we’re hoping to uncover lots of them in this year’s Best of Hartlepool Awards.

Our annual search for the cream of the Hartlepool community is back.

Let’s make this an awards which is really hard for the judging panel to sift through - because the standard of entries is so high. And there’s only one way to do that. So come on, get nominating! Mail reporter

And all we need now is lots of entries to help make it a success.

Do you know a courageous child who has battled against the odds? How about a community hero who helps others without asking for praise in return.

You might know a carer who provides outstanding support for others - or a fundraiser who raises thousands of pounds to make a difference in the community.

All of those and more will qualify for categories in this year’s Best of Hartlepool Awards which are officially launched today.

Now it’s your turn to play a part. This is your chance to give those very special unsung heroes the praise they so richly deserve.

We have loads of categories enter your nomination in. Take a look at the list below and choose the right one for your community favourite.

In fact, don’t limit yourself to putting forward one hero. Feel free to put as many nominations in as you like as we are sure there are loads of worthy causes out there.

Here are the categories to choose from;

• Young Performer of the Year (Under 21);

• Green Champion;

• Student of the Year;

• Fundraiser of the Year;

• Volunteer of the year;

• Sporting Excellence;

• Community Group;

• Community Champion;

• Child of Courage;

• Child of Achievement;

• Emergency services award;

• Carer of the Year;

• Neighbour of the Year;

• Sports team of the year;

• Role model of the Year;

• Lifetime Achievement award.

We want you to nominate people by post to Lynn Wild, Sunderland Echo, Alexander House, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland. DH4 5RA.

Alternatively, you can email: lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk

The deadline for entries is Friday, October 26. Soon after that, the judges will meet to draw up a shortlist of the best entries.

And then comes the grand finale which will be held at Hardwick Hall on Thursday, November 22,

In the meantime, make sure you have those nominations to us by the deadline date.

