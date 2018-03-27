Who rulez at hiphop in the Hartlepool schools?

Which school rulez? That’s the question which will be answered at the Hartlepool School Hip Hop Championships.

Talented teams from five schools are set to battle it out at the Borough Hall to see who will be crowned champions in the third annual event.

And the public is welcome to come along and watch a night of great entertainment from 6pm to 9pm on Wednesday, March 28.

Manor Community Academy, Dyke House Sports and Technology College, Catcote Academy, High Tunstall College of Science, and English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College have all so far signed up for the challenge and will all be hoping to lift the trophy.

Schools have also got the option of turning up on the night and entering the contest.

Each of the five which have so far registered have received coaching from award-winning choreographer Zac Healey, the man who has choreographed Ruff Diamond to success on television and in national championships for years.

Zac said: “The standard is good and everyone has stepped up. I have demanded a lot from them and some of them have never done street dancing before.”

Each school will be represented by one team in the competition which has been organised by the Hartlepool Borough Council Sport and Physical Activity Team.

First and runner-up spots will be battled for and there’s an extra twist to this year’s contest. Reigning champions Dyke House will be bidding to win the title for a third time after they won in both of the previous two Hartlepool championships.

Zac has been impressed by the dedication of the youngsters he has coached, and said: “I have been going to each of the schools to work with them.

“It is a real mix of people. The schools have opened up the competition to all of their pupils.”

Tickets to watch the competition are £3 - or free to children aged under 5 - and they are available either on the door on the night, or at https://www.destinationhartlepool.com/events/hartlepool-and-stockton-hip-hop-championships-2018.html.

The night’s programme of entertainment will also include guest performances.