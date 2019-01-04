Why birthday was so special for this five generation Hartlepool family

New Year’s Eve was extra special for one five-generation Hartlepool family as their ‘queen’ celebrated her 99th birthday.

Head of the family Kathleen Lambert was surrounded by many of her relations, some of whom had travelled hundreds of miles to be there for her big day.

Kathleen Lambert (far right) when Amanda was born to became the fifth generation of the family 25 years ago.

Her daughter and main carer Susan Randall, 74, threw an afternoon tea party for Kathleen at her home in the Wooler Road area.

The five generations also include Kathleen’s granddaughter, Louise Hockborn, 48, great-granddaughter, Amanda Hockborn, 25, and great-great grandson Felix Marshall aged one, who is Amanda’s son.

Kathleen had recently come out of hospital due to a water infection.

But while recuperating at the University Hospital of Hartlepool she was on the same unit where her granddaughter Louise works.

All the family got together to celebrate Kathleen's 99th birthday on New Year's Eve.

Amanda, who is a student nurse, said: “We were all pleased when she got discharged home.

“We are a close family and love to spend time together when we can.

“My nan loved having all the family together. My nan’s sister and husband came up from Manchester with their son who lives in France. Her grandson from Andover also travelled up for the special occasion.

“My nan’s other two sons and wives were there along with the rest of the grandchildren and great-grandchildren and great-great grandchild!”

Over Christmas, the family all got together at Susan’s as they do every Sunday throughout the year.

Being a five-generation family is nothing new for the family though.

When Amanda was born 25 years ago she was the then fifth generation of the brood.

“It must be a tradition,” she said.

Kathleen was born in Brighton and moved to Hartlepool at the end of the Second World War after marrying her husband Robert Lambert.

She used to own Lamberts newsagents in the town.

Kathleen always loved sports and played golf and bowls.

Amanda added: “I was always worried she would never meet Felix due to her age, but I am so grateful she has watched him grow.

“She is the queen of the family and a little diamond we are lucky to have.”