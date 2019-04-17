Why Hartlepool mum Abigail is an inspiration to others

An inspirational Hartlepool mum who wrote a best-selling book after overcoming personal problems and launched her own business has been named Inspirational Achiever of the Year.

Abigail Tennant won the category of Pitman Training’s SuperAchievers awards over hundreds of nominations.

She was chosen after turning her story of adversity into one of success, all whilst bringing up two small children, managing her own wellbeing business and writing a best-selling book.

Abigail, of Easington Road, battled depression and anxiety which reached crisis point after the breakdown of her long-term relationship and suffering from a neurological illness saw her admitted to a stroke ward for three days.

Her book, Beautifully Broken, a unique combination of biography and self help book, became a Kindle edition best-seller.

Abigail said: “I am beyond grateful and thankful, words can not begin to explain just how much.

“A huge thank you to all who voted and to all my family and friends who have supported me and everyone who has been so positive about my plans over the last few years.

“Life can be hard but it’s all about accepting, learning and moving on. Life can be awesome if you want it to be! Go live your best life!”

Leading training provider Pitman launched the awards to help reward people committed to pursuing their career goals and also inspire others.

Claire Lister, Managing Director at Pitman Training Group, said: “Each year, I look at the entries submitted, and it inspires me to see what people are achieving in their careers through hard work and ambition.”