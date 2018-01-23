Why it’s important for Hartlepool women to have a smear test

A campaign to get more women to take smear tests is under way in areas including Hartlepool.

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust is raising awareness this week until Friday.

Lisa Tomlinson, a healthcare assistant and health promotion lead in main outpatients, was treated for cervical cancer and is now fully recovered.

She said: “It’s really important for people to go along and have their smear test when invited to do so.

“This test saves lives. No woman wants to go to have the test but it’s something we all must do.”

Sharon Denise Clark, gynaecology, oncology and colposcopy nurse specialist, said: “Please don’t be the woman who left it far too long to have that smear.

“We are urging you to attend these smear tests to help prevent cervical cancer.”