Why tireless fundraiser Paul is hitting the charity trail again

An inspirational fundraiser is getting ready to tackle another gruelling challenge to raise money for young people battling cancer.

Last year Paul Suggitt, from Hartlepool, racked up 10,000 miles running, cycling and walking all over the country in less than 12 months in aid of the Chris Lucas Trust.

Paul Suggitt with supporters when he completed his 10,000 mile challenge

Now he is getting ready for another tough challenge.

Next Saturday, Paul will attempt to complete the 40-mile Lyke Wake Walk across the North Yorkshire Moors in under 20 hours.

He said: “I will be setting off at four o’clock in the morning and the walk goes from Osmotherley all the way to Ravenscar along a very ancient trail.

“It is going to be quite challenging. I am carrying an injury in my left leg below the knee.

“I have stress fractures from all the pounding it took last year so I will be strapped up.

“But it is not enough to put me out of the game.

“I’m aiming to do it in 15 to 20 hours no matter what the weather is.”

Paul, 49, who always wears his distinctive multi-coloured hat, will be joined by a small group of fellow walkers including friends and people who have contacted him from further afield after learning about his fundraising efforts.

They are all raising money for the Chris Lucas Trust, based in Newcastle, which funds research into Rhabdomyosarcoma, a very aggressive cancer in children and teenagers.

Lynn Lucas, who founded the trust, welcomed Paul over the line when he ended his 10,000 mile challenge at Tees and Hartlepool Yacht Club in December.

She was recently awarded the NHS Heroes Fundraising Award televised on ITV when she got to meet Paul O’Grady.

For the Lyke Wake Walk, Paul is asking people to donate the cost of a coffee or whatever they can.

“Any donation no matter how big or small will help make a huge difference into fighting this horrendous cancer in children and young teenagers,” said Paul.

He added: “Since finishing my challenge I have been encouraging people to get out and explore their local areas and get fit in the process on a series of micro-adventures, and there are many more of these small adventures happening throughout the year.

“Micro adventures are a way of encouraging almost everyone to get out and do something as they only last 24 to 48 hours or so and most can be done in a day.”

People will be able to follow Paul and his supporters’ progress from the comfort of their homes live on his social media accounts.

Paul decided to support the Chris Lucas Trust to try to make a difference to a good cause.

He described himself as a previous couch potato but completed his 10,000 mile challenge, fitting it in around work and family, in 336 days after setting off on New Year’s Day last year.

If you would like to support his latest challenge visit www.justgiving.com/wrrchallenge-lww