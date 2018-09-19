Why we can't vote for Courtney Hadwin to win America's Got Talent

Voting is now open for this year's America's Got Talent final - with teenager Courtney Hadwin in the running.

Courtney, who has been installed as the bookies' favourite, wowed judges in last night's contest after singing Tina Turner's River Deep - Mountain High.

Following the Heselden schoolgirl's performance on Tuesday, judge Howie Mandel told Courtney she is a "superstar in the making".

All you need to know about Courtney Hadwin

He said: "Amazing. Your letters were on fire. You are on fire.

"You are amazing, you are a superstar.

"I love everything about you, I love your look, I love your style, I love your voice. "I love your performance.

"I think the world does too, we are watching a superstar in the making right here on America's Got Talent."

Courtney is one of 10 acts in the season 13 final of the programme.

However, people in Britain are unable to vote for Courtney to win the contest as it is only open to those living in America.