Why you could face a huge fine if you wear sunglasses while driving

We've been spoilt with sunshine for the last few days and the sunglasses have been out in force.

It has been perfect sunbathing weather with many people spending the last few days in the park or even in their local beer gardens.

As a result, sunglasses have been essential attire - but if you're wearing them while driving you could be in trouble.

We all want to avoid the glare when driving and, according to the Highway Code, you must slow down or pull over if you're dazzled by bright sunlight.



But, it is also illegal to wear some types of sunglasses while driving.

There are two essential requirements for lenses to be used for driving – vision must remain clear, and sufficient light to let you see properly must get to your eyes.

However, some sunglasses that are sold for general can be too dark or unsuitable for driving.

Sun lenses for driving fall into two main categories - 'fixed' and 'variable' tint. Most sunglasses will be category two - meaning they filter between 18 and 43 per cent of light and are suitable for driving.

However, Class 4 sunglasses will filter between 3 and 8 percent of light and are to be used for exceptionally bright sunlight. If you have these type of sunglasses, then it is illegal to use them while driving.

According to the AA: "Filter category 4 lenses only transmit between 3% and 8% of light and are not suitable for driving at any time. Sunglasses with these lenses should, by law, be labelled 'Not suitable for driving and road use'."



