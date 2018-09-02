Wife speaks of her love for ‘hero’ husband Tommy as Hartlepool dad dies aged 49

The wife of a man whose dreams were made true thanks to the kindhearted people of Hartlepool has paid tribute to her “hero” following his death from cancer.

The town rallied round to help Tommy Fletcher after the popular dad-of-two and grandfather was told the disease he first beat in 2015 had returned and the chemotherapy being used to treat the illness in his bowel and stomach was not working.

Jacky Wilkinson and Thomas Fletcher on their wedding day.

Tommy died yesterday, aged 49.

His wife Jacky, 46, nee Wilkinson, had been his partner for 25 years before they wed in a ceremony held at the AVenue in December last year, which was made possible thanks to the help of the Miles for Men charity.

She told the Mail: “He was my hero, he was my soulmate and I will miss him.

“He was the love of my life.

“We want to thank Miles for Men for helping us with the wedding and fulfilling our wish.”

Jacky said their daughters and young grandson were asking for privacy as they begin to come to terms with their loss.

In a statement posted on the Miles for Men Facebook page late yesterday, the fund said: “Sadly tonight the lovely brave Tommy Fletcher gained his angel wings.

“Our deepest sympathies to his loving family at this heartbreaking time also sending all our love to Stephen Picton who became like a brother to him helping to give him some of the best memories.

Tommy Fletcher meets WWE star Daniel Bryan.

“All of our love from the Mikes for Men and Walk for and Walk for Women Team.”

Charity founder Micky Day added: “We’re thinking of Jacky and all his family through this difficult time.

“It’s so hard at the moment, but we’re proud that we could make his dreams come true.”

The fund, which has been supporting Tommy’s family during his treatment, is working on a plan to set up a donations page to help Tommy’s family with funeral and other costs, with details of the service yet to be confirmed.

Jackie Wilkinson and Tommy Fletcher with eight-week-old grandson Thomas Fletcher back in November.

As well as helping to organise their wedding ceremony, the charity also arranged for Tommy, of Ivy Grove, to meet his wrestling hero, WWE star Daniel Bryan, at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena last May as a live tour visited the venue.

In July, Tommy managed to get out of his wheelchair to walk the last few metres of the Miles for Men 5k run after he was pushed around its course by friend Stephen Picton.

Tommy Fletcher was a huge wrestling fan.

Jackie Wilkinson and Tommy Fletcher with Ralph Foster, left, and Stephen Picton from Miles For Men.